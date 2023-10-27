Newark, NJ – October 23, 2023 — The Group Fire has announced their first holiday album The Gift which is be released, Friday, November 3rd.
After wrapping up a busy year with performances across the country with some of the biggest names in Gospel, Terelle Cooper, lead singer for the group says, “It was the perfect time for us to focus on blending our voices for some Christmas cheer.
The album includes a mixture of traditional holiday classics including Give Love on Christmas Day, This Christmas, and Winter Wonderland.
We are sure The Gift will get listeners into the holiday spirit.
Pre-order your copy here!
The Group Fire Christmas, The Gift was originally published on praiserichmond.com
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
Taraji P. Henson Serves Looks With Regina King And Angela Bassett At A Schiaparelli Event
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of “Shaft,” Dies at 81
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
Halle Bailey Says Mary Mary And Beyoncé Gave Her The Best Advice In Life