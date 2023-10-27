The Group Fire Christmas, The Gift

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Newark, NJ – October 23, 2023 — The Group Fire has announced their first holiday album The Gift which is be released, Friday, November 3rd.

After wrapping up a busy year with performances across the country with some of the biggest names in Gospel, Terelle Cooper, lead singer for the group says, “It was the perfect time for us to focus on blending our voices for some Christmas cheer.

The album includes a mixture of traditional holiday classics including Give Love on Christmas Day, This Christmas, and Winter Wonderland.

We are sure The Gift will get listeners into the holiday spirit.

Pre-order your copy here!

