In contrast to this year’s remarkable surge, millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a more moderate 3.2% increase in their benefits for 2024, aligning with the stabilization of consumer prices.
The Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) will result in the average recipient receiving an additional $50 or more per month, starting in January, as stated by the Social Security Administration.
RELATED: What You Need To Know About Social Security Benefits Even Before You’re Old Enough For Them
This change comes on the heels of an extraordinary 8.7% benefit increase this year, driven by 40-year-high inflation rates, which significantly impacted the cost of consumer goods. However, with the gradual easing of inflation, the forthcoming annual increase is noticeably smaller.
source: The DMV Daily
READ MORE:
- Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024
- Black Churches In Florida Are Teaching Non-Whitewashed Black History Since The State Won’t
- The Silent Strain: How Chronic Stress Impacts Black People’s Health
- North Dakota Republican Party Leader Resigns After Telling Black People To Leave And Move To Wakanda
- Flint Water Crisis Case ‘Closed’ Without Any Criminal Accountability For Poisoning Black City
- ‘Proper Funeral’ Planned For Black Man Cops Killed And Buried Without Family’s Knowledge
- Dominos To Offer Free Pizza To Folks With Student Loans
- ‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry Dead at 54
- NBA Under Investigation By DOJ For Alleged Violations Targeting BIG3 League
- The History Of Blackface And Native American Halloween Costumes
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Social Security Recipients Set To Get A Cost of Living Boost In 2024 was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
“I Was More Interested In Him Than I’d Ever Been With Anyone”: If You Ever Wondered What Eve Saw In Her Husband, It’s This [VIDEO]
-
Richard Roundtree, Legendary Star of “Shaft,” Dies at 81
-
Aaron Spears, Drummer for Many Stars, Dies at 47
-
Kirk Franklin Gives 'Father's Day' Exclusives On Get Up Mornings [VIDEO]