10 Principles To Win BIG #10 | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “10 Principles To Win BIG #10″

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I’ve been sharing a series with 10 powerful success principles that can help you to win. Right now, they’re taking from my book. It only takes a minute to change your life and people around the world have used these tips to transform their lives. My friend Les Brown says this book will change your life. Everybody needs to get a copy of this book. Well, step #10 is act as though you’ve already achieved.

Look, sometimes you have to fake it till you make it. You must act like you are someone going somewhere to do something special. See my friend Les Brown, the motivator says that the hardest part of him becoming a multimillionaire was not making multiple millions of dollars, but rather getting his thinking to a point where he believed that he was even able or capable from where he came from. So start by making a decision, a decision to act your way into a new way of thinking, so you can think your way into a new way of acting. Act like you were born for greatness. Do it today.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.