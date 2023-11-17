Overcoming Major Setbacks: Strategies for Bouncing Back | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Overcoming Major Setbacks: Strategies for Bouncing Back”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

I want to ask you a question. What do you do when life throws you a curveball? What do you do when you have a major massive setback? Well, I had a major, massive setbacks many years ago, and I lost my job. I got fired. I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I decided I decided to trust God. I decided to trust God, work hard and make things happen because God and me together make a major.

And let me tell you, it has been incredible. What has happened from a broke, busted person who got signed to recently getting the top award in the speaking industry because I learned to trust God. Hey, go to thecomebackshow.com comebackshow.com, get some of the story. And remember to make the most of each every minute. Listen to the videos at the comeback show.com of the people who’ve been blessed. And come to the show, it’s going to change your life.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.