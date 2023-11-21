Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Sephora is coming in hot with the Cyber Week sales! Now through November 27th, Sephora shoppers will receive 30% off select beauty brands each day and up to 50% off beauty must-haves all week, including Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday.

Sephora is the mecca for all things beauty. Everything you need, from skin products to the perfect red lipstick, lives in that store, and we can’t help but be addicted to shopping there. While there doesn’t need to be a special occasion to shop at Sephora, a sale is an incentive we welcome with open arms. And what better way to ring in the holiday shopping season than by grabbing a few must-haves at our favorite beauty place?

Sephora Cyber Week Sales

If you need new mascara or want to try a fresh, luxurious eye cream, this is your chance to shop until you drop! For each day this week, Sephora picks a brand and gives its customers 30% percent off that brand’s products. Today, Lancome is the brand of choice. Tomorrow, it is Tarte, then Sunday Riley, and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna will be on sale on Friday. So, if you’ve been eyeing that fabulous Fenty foundation or any other product by the brand, November 24th is your shopping day.

In addition, if you have the Sephora app, you can preview the Black Friday sales before shopping them. For more information about this sale or to begin your shopping experience pronto, click here. Also, to receive the ultimate perks during the holidays, ensure you are a part of the Sephora Beauty Insider program. If not, it is free to join, and all Beauty Insider Members, regardless of tier, will receive free shipping with no minimum spend and no discount code required.

Sephora’s Cyber Week Is Live And Some Of Your Favorite Beauty Products Are On Sale! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com