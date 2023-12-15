The Best Brown-Girl Approved Red Lipsticks To Wear This Holiday Season

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Wearing red lipstick for the holidays is a classic, festive, and fashionable choice. The girls that get it get it, and unapologetically rock this bold and vibrant hue.

Red lipstick is timeless and versatile while adding the right touch of glamour and sophistication to any look. You can rock it with ensembles from casual to formal and use it to dress up a more relaxed fit.

A red lip is that girl.

Just ask Janelle Monae. The “Age of Pleasure” beauty hardly ever misses an opportunity to eat up the girlies while wearing the stand-out shade.

Finding the right lipstick can be difficult.

But what can make wearing red challenging is matching the right shade to your skin. To overcome this hurdle, it is important to select the perfect red shade for your skin tone.

Makeup artists say that girlies with warm undertones (yellow, peach, or golden tones) should consider red lipsticks with the same, such as orange-reds or brick reds. Blue-based reds and true reds are best for melanated girls with blue, pink, or cool undertones. And those with both cool and warm – or neutral – undertones can play around with various shades, from true reds to berry-toned to bright and rosy.

Differences in finishes will also impact your final red holiday makeup look. Satin lipstick finishes are often more traditional, sophisticated, and long-lasting. While matte is more modern, edgy, and flat. Glosses will give a more wet, sexy polish.

Pucker up this holiday season with HelloBeautiful-approved reds.

To help you decide amongst a “red sea” of choices and select the right color, HelloBeautiful staff highlight their favorite red lip. From deeper tones to bright hues, we are shouting out the perfect brands and shades to complete your holiday slay.

Editorial Director of Style and Beauty Shamika Sanders in Sephora Collection 01

“My favorite red lip, believe it or not, isn’t some expensive brand but Sephora Collection’s 01 liquid lipstick. It is the ultimate red lip. Not only is it budget-friendly, costing under $15, but it is highly pigmented and looks good on every shade of brown. It glides on in a creamy texture and dries completely flat. It isn’t as drying as some liquid matte lipsticks and is long-lasting. I don’t leave home without it!”

Senior Editor Marsha Badger in Melonade

“Melanin-rich women were once discouraged from wearing red lipstick. The bold, powerful hue was viewed as intimidating on darker skin, but the truth is it illuminates our beauty. Red will forever be my go-to color for a classic slay. My top pick is ColourPop’s “melonade” ultra matte lipstick.”

Suggestions From The HelloBeautiful Beauty Team

Keyaira Boone in Bawse Lady

“Bawse Lady by The Lip Bar is one of my favorite reds. It’s grounded so it works with my skin color no matter what time of year it is. I like to pair it with a clear gloss from Thread Beauty in the summer.”

Samjah Saulsberry in Code Red

“I grew up in a household where red lipstick was prohibited until you were grown. It took me 28 years to renounce that regime and confidently rock a red lip. And I’ve been obsessed with the lip color against my brown skin ever since. I buy a new shade of red almost every month, but one of my favorites is Code Red by Proper Fix Cosmetics – a black-owned makeup line. Code red is vegan, long-lasting, smudge-free, and exceptionally bright and bold – everything a red lipstick should be.”

Lauren Evette Williams in Designer

“I used to shy away from red lipstick, but now she is that girl I pick up when I know I want people to notice my makeup. I realized her superpower. Red lips stand out so I don’t have to, and they are my go-to amid a simple overall makeup routine. My favorite lip color is self-named Designer. I visited the Lip Lab to create (and name) my custom shade. A combination of the perfect formulations of bright red and orange, with a hint of blue, Designer is my match.I recommend Lip Lab to anyone who wants a more custom, luxurious lip experience. ”

