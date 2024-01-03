2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨

When you hear “Best in Black,” think of the best of who we are… in music, television and film, sports, politics and every other realm that Black culture has touched and turned up a notch!

The 6th annual Urban One Honors will be no different. GET READY… for electrifying performances, empowering speeches, and unforgettable moments!

Awards show season is officially here, and we’ve got the show just for US!

The Urban One Honors is the ultimate celebration of Black Excellence, acknowledging individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives.

Join us for this star-studded event, as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black! The 6th annual Urban One Honors premieres Sunday, February 25th at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

This year’s show promises to be extra special, as we come together with incredible pride to uplift the outstanding talent of this year’s honorees.

Our 2024 Best In Black Honorees Include:

Dionne Warwick: Lifetime Achievement

Chlöe: Generation Next

Frankie Beverly: Living Legend

Donald Lawrence: Inspirational Impact

Michelle Rice, President of TV One and CLEO TV says the lineup’s selection as honorees is a recognition of their profound impact on both music and culture, spanning generations. “From soulful ballads to timeless contributions and contemporary brilliance, these iconic artists have not only shaped the musical landscape but have also contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of our society. Each honoree represents a unique chapter in the story of music, and we are honored to celebrate their enduring legacies at this year’s Urban One Honors: Best In Black,” she added. The rockstar slate of honorees will be joined by some very special guests, including a reunion featuring KeKe Wyatt, Chanté Moore, and Nicci Gilbert (cast of R&B Divas), Teyana Taylor, Bebe Winans, Damon Little, Angie Stone, October London. GRAMMY Award-winning singer and actress LeToya Luckett returns to host the event’s “Backstage Pass,” featuring exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters. You don’t want to miss this. Mark your calendars for Sunday, February 25th at 8/7c! Tune in to TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV! Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨ was originally published on tvone.tv