Less than one year ago, Jonathan Majors was slated to becoming one of Hollywood’s brightest new stars. With acclaimed roles in films like Da 5 Bloods, Creed III, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and a future as the central antagonists in the next installment of Marvel’s cinematic universe, Majors was easily on his way to A-List success.
That all changed on March 25, 2023, after Majors placed a 911 call requesting medical assistance to his New York residence after arriving home and found his former girlfriend unresponsive. The actors was later arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges, related to the domestic dispute.
On December 18th, a jury found him guilty of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a charge of harassment as a violation. He was acquitted on another charge of assault and one of aggravated harassment. His sentencing is set for February 6, 2024.
“If you watch those videos, and you reverse that.. and you saw a black man chasing a young white girl down the street screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed,” Majors said.
Check out the video below.
[VIDEO] Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence For The First Time Following Domestic Violence Conviction ‘How Is That Possible?’ was originally published on theboxhouston.com
