U.S. House Approves $15 Minimum Wage, Bill in Danger of Dying in the Senate

A $15 federal minimum wage is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Thursday, House Democrats approved legislation to raise the federal minimum wage for the first time in a decade. Lawmakers were able to pass the bill after centrists won concessions for a slower phase-in, over six years instead of five. They also won assurances the pay hike could be halted midway if a study shows job losses or other adverse effects.

Unfortunately, the bill has almost no chance in the Republican-controlled Senate.

Source: AP

