Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Celebrated Woman Evolve Returns to Globe Life Field

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

ARLINGTON, Texas, January 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Named to TIME’s 100 Next list, Sarah Jakes Roberts’ sixth annual Woman Evolve will return to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, September 26 – 28, 2024. As a follow up to 2023’s sold-out conference, more than 15,000 women have already registered to attend Woman Evolve 2024—a conference that aims to empower women to progress towards the lives they desire to live.

Woman Evolve 2023 was the fastest-selling women’s conference in Globe Life Field history as more than 40,000 women attended. Jakes Roberts’ conference had an overall economic impact of $30 million in the City of Arlington alone. The attendance and economic impact were on par with previous national touring events including concerts by Lady Gaga, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elton John, Morgan Wallen and The Stadium Tour (Joan Jett, Poison, Motley Crue and Def Leppard).

Earlier this year, renowned artists and leaders, such as Brené Brown, Naomi Raine and Yvonne Orji, took the stage to deliver on the promise of an impactful weekend for the women attending the sold-out conference. The lineup for Woman Evolve 2024 has not been announced, but Jakes Roberts has big plans for Woman Evolve to continue to create a space for women to learn and grow together.

“Woman Evolve is beyond excited to return to Globe Life Field for next year’s conference” said Jakes Roberts. “This year’s gathering was a testament to the power of connection and how women can go further together, rather than fast and alone, and we pray next year will be just as powerful.”

Jakes Roberts is redefining what it means to be a modern woman of faith. As a wife, mother, author and businesswoman dedicated to honoring her father’s (T.D. Jakes) mission of empowering underrepresented communities—including the disappearing middle class—her messages have spread throughout the world defying cultural, religious, gender and socio-economic boundaries. She has a unique way of reaching people who are seeking to make peace with their past, maximize their present and deepen their relationship with God

Sarah Jakes Roberts’ Celebrated Woman Evolve Returns to Globe Life Field was originally published on praiserichmond.com