Kirk Franklin is touring the country on the heels of the popularity of his “Love Theory” single.

Before he hits the stage in Baltimore on Tuesday, July 30th, the gospel great stopped by The Ko-Show to talk about the success of “Love Theory,” who should play Lil’ Kirk in his upcoming biopic and shopping for clothes in the boys section.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Press play below.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Will Kirk Franklin Tap ‘Webster’ to Play Him in His Upcoming Biopic? was originally published on 92q.com