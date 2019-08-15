Former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. was involved ina fiery plane crash in Tennessee on Thursday.

Earnhardt Jr, his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter were on the plane when it crashed on a runway at Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Carter County.

According to TMZ, Earnhardt Jr was transported to a nearby hospital. A rep for Earnhardt said that he and his family are fine after the crash.

Jr’s sister, Kelley, also released a statement confirming her brother and sister in law were involved in the crash but that everyone is fine.

“Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

BREAKING PHOTOS: Plane reportedly carrying Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife crashes in Elizabethton, Tennessee; both are believed to be okay following the crash – WJHL-TV pic.twitter.com/DpB7CSx4hg — News Breaking LIVE (@NewsBreaking) August 15, 2019

More on this story as it develops.

Dale Earnhardt Jr Involved In Fiery Plane Crash In Tennesee was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 24 hours ago

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: