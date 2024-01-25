Teyana Taylor Is Playing Dionne Warwick In a New Biopic

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Teyana Taylor is in her acting bag. The “Book of Clarence” star just announced a new role as Dionne Warwick in an upcoming biopic. Fans are in a frenzy, excited about the new role.

On January 24, Teyana took to Instagram with the news. She shared a side-by-side picture of herself and the music legend. Both ladies rocked black short hairstyles and white tops while displaying their profiles.

The resemblance between the two music stars is undeniable. And their contributions to the music of their generations are just as related.

“Ms. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great statue, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit — Realizing I was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror,” Teyana wrote on social media.

“Your music and social involvement has enhanced the culture. Your soul and artistry serves as an example of not only resilience and strength, but of faith and purpose,” she continued, tagging the “That’s What Friends Are For” singer.

Sharing in the actresses’ joy, several fans and celebrity friends have jumped into Teyana’s comment section. Celebrities like Lala, Lori Harvey, Michelle Williams, Da Brat, DC Young Fly, and others shared well wishes.

“We have been waiting for this!!!!!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!” wrote “Harlem” star Shoniqua Shandai. Calling out the music twins, Deborah Cox wrote, “The resemblance is unbelievable. You are gonna KILL this role!!!! Congratulations!! #awardwinning.” And “BEYOND PROUD OF YOU ,” commented Monica.

Teyana Taylor’s Testimony: From the concert stage to the big screen

While getting her start in music as a dance choreographer for Beyonce, Teyana has a long career on screen. In 2016, the starlet played the role of “Ahm” VH1’s The Breaks. Telling the story of hip hop in the ’90s, the television film became a TV series. She’s also starred in “Honey Rise Up and Dance,” “Coming 2 America,” and “A Thousand and One.”

While doing press for “The Book of Clarence,” Teyana discussed her love of acting and her road to the big screen with Tamron Hall. She said the support of Black women in the industry, like Ava DuVernay and Regina King, assisted with her journey.

“To be loved and appreciated and seen and heard means a lot,” Teyana said in a fire-red pixie cut with tears in her eyes. “It’s genuine, and this is from women that I look up to. That probably two years ago, didn’t even know my name, you know, or who I was.”

Well, Sis, they know your name now, and your star is rising. Congratulations, Teyana!

