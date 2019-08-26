On this Day in Christian History: Mother Teresa is Born

Famed humanitarian and Catholic saint, Mother Teresa, was born on this day in 1910.

Teresa wasn’t her given name. She was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu in Skopje, Macedonia.

