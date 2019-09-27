CLOSE
Tyler Perry’s BET Shows Release A First Look [VIDEO]

October is sure to bring the drama and the reads.

 

Media mogul Tyler Perry is prepping for two original drama series on BET. The Oval and Sistas are set to premiere next month.

According to Deadline, The Oval revolves around a family placed in the White House by people of power while also exploring the personal lives of the staff who run things behind the scenes.

Sistas will tell the story of a group of single Black women who are navigating their complicated love lives, careers and friendships.

You can check out a first look for both shows below, then you can catch The Oval premiere on Wednesday, October 23 at 9 p.m. ET and the Sistas premiere at 10 p.m. ET on BET.

 

