Artists Announced for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s

60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert

This special evening celebrating the landmark birthday for renowned singer-songwriter Pastor Donnie McClurkin will take place Saturday, November 16 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York located at 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica NY.

Gospel music lovers can expect a powerful evening of worship, and inspiration from today’s top artists including multiple award winners, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, and Jonathan McReynolds. The amazing concert will be hosted by gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin.

Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert is sponsored by Compassion International.

