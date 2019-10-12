CLOSE
Inspiration
HomeInspiration

Artists Announced for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert

According to the bellereport.com

Artists Announced for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s

60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert

Donnie Mclurkin

Source: Press Photo / Headshot

This special evening celebrating the landmark birthday for renowned singer-songwriter Pastor Donnie McClurkin will take place Saturday, November 16 at the Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York located at 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica NY.

 

Gospel music lovers can expect a powerful evening of worship, and inspiration from today’s top artists including multiple award winners, CeCe Winans, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell, Kierra Sheard, and Jonathan McReynolds. The amazing concert will be hosted by gospel powerhouse Kirk Franklin.

 

Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert is sponsored by Compassion International.

 

Tickets are on sale now at Donnie60.ticketlocity.com

Artists Announced for Pastor Donnie McClurkin’s 60th Birthday All-Star Tribute Concert  was originally published on praiseindy.com

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell:
“We’re The Campbells” Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
We're The Campbells Screening
25 photos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close