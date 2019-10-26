According to the bellereport.com

Bishop Marvin L. Sapp Announces Rory Marshall

As New Senior Pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center

Grand Rapids , Michigan – October 13, 2019 – Today is the 16th Anniversary of Lighthouse Full Life Center, and it is marked with two momentous announcements. Bishop Marvin L. Sapp has appointed Rory Marshall as the new Senior Pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center. Additionally, Bishop Sapp was in Grand Rapids to lead the church in the burning of its mortgage, leaving Marshall with a debt free ministry that will allow him to focus on preaching, teaching and outreach in true Lighthouse tradition.

Marshall will relocate from Chicago, where he was Staff Pastor at The Powerhouse Chicago under the leadership of Archbishop William Hudson III. Marshall is also an award-winning educator who, for the past two years, taught English at North Lawndale College Prep in Chicago.

This appointment comes after a detailed review of potential leaders that was undertaken by a search committee along with the executive board of Lighthouse, which Sapp chairs. Marshall assumes this role by a unanimous vote.

The appointment is somewhat of a homecoming for Marshall, who was born in Grand Rapids. His father, Rory Marshall, Sr. was a pastor in the city and one of Bishop Sapp’s early mentors. The family moved to Chicago when Rory Jr. was 12.

