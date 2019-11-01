Lamar Odom Reveals He Has Given His Life To God For Keeping Him Alive

Former NBA star Lamar Odom has turned his life over to God.

The Laker alum took to Instagram to announce that he dedicated his life back to Christ after being saved from near death in a Las Vegas brothel a few years ago.

“Nowadays I’m doing the best I can in walking with the Lord. Thanks to Pastor Vernon @drravernon , I got saved at @thewordchurch this weekend. I had to show Jesus my appreciation for keeping me alive!” he wrote on Instagram with a photo of himself and his current girlfriend, Sabrina, by his side.

His announcement comes just a few months after the athlete revealed he was giving up porn in order to heal his sex addiction Back in August, TMZ caught up with the star and his girlfriend at LAX, where he explained he was undergoing major personal shifts.

“I’m trying to be better,” Lamar told the press.

“Well he was a sex addict,” Sabrina added. “You can’t watch porn if you’re a sex addict, or be with me.” Sabrina, who is also a fitness guru, said Lamar giving up porn has contributed to increased intimacy in their relationship.

It’s clear Sabrina has been a loving influence in Lamar’s life and a big reason why the former addict has found a way to maintain sobriety and balance. Even though the father of three has recently been open during interviews about his past relationships with Taraji P. Henson and Khloe Kardashian, it’s clear he has found a new home in his current partner.

Odom shared this message about Sabrina on social media explaining his commitment to her:

“The look on @getuptoparr face is how she makes me feel everyday. Outside of my daughter, this is the most serious and committed relationship I’ve ever been in with a woman. I’m tired of people asking me questions about my ex’s based on old interviews and old comments! I said what I said then based on where I was in life at that time. I was young, wasn’t sober and going through a lot. All of that is different now. I’m at where I want to be at!”

