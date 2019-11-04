Fenty Launches Beautiful Cameos Celebrating Black Beauty

Fenty continues to outdo themselves and have created a space for representation within the high end and couture area of representation. Whether it’s the type of models they use in their campaign or their fresh take on classic silhouettes, Fenty is high end for the modern day millennial. They continue to evolve and define themselves as a brand of the present day and future.

Rihanna‘s latest addition to the brand is a beautiful series of cameos that pay homage to the beauty of Black women. The cameos feature the profile of Black women and are created in black resin and glass and embellished with tiny glass bead and pearls. The cameos are available as brooch that transforms into a pendant, earrings, and rings. These carved treasures have normally only celebrated white women so it’s beautiful to see them adorned and uplifted by the Fenty brand.

The day before the drop, Fenty posted a photo of a woman with braids that look pulled into bantu knots. The Black woman looks so regal.

On Halloween, the brand dropped a beautiful image of the earrings writing, “Introducing….The Cameo collection. Made of rings, pendants and pair of earrings, the collection celebrates diverse standards of beauty through ancient craft of cameo jewelry. Discover the pieces now through link in bio. #FENTY”

The cameo earrings ($530.00, fenty.com) will set you back almost $550.00, while the ring ($340.00, fenty.com) is the most affordable item, priced right under $350.00.

