GRIFF’s Prayer For Spreading the Gospel at the Airport [Video]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

GRIFF finds himself constantly traveling out of the Dallas area airport. While there, he always encounters Jehovah’s Witnesses doing their missionary work.

He took it upon himself to find out how he can spread the gospel. Come to find out all he needs is a permit.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Press play above to listen to his full prayer.

See photos of GRIFF below.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM: