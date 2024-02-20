The 6th annual Urban One Honors is right around the corner! This year, we’re giving the Best in Black their well-deserved flowers.
Grammy Award-winning songstress LeToya Luckett is back once again to host the fan-favorite Backstage Pass sponsored by Intuit TurboTax.
This special segment brings you exclusive interviews with the show’s honorees, performers, and presenters.
Join us for this star-studded event premiering Sunday, February 25 at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.
Urban One Honors Backstage Pass Sponsored by Intuit TurboTax was originally published on tvone.tv
