CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State University

“I am just amazed at his playing level with him being so young," said the musician’s mother Nicole Jackson.

A five-year-old Louisiana native is living proof that you’re never too young to pursue your passion. According to the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger, kindergartner Jeremiah Travis’ musical skills have landed him a band scholarship from Alcorn State University.

The drumming sensation discovered his love for music early on. He would often pretend that his ABC blocks and other household items were drums. After noticing his love for drumming, his mother Nicole Jackson decided to help Jeremiah develop his talent. The youngster hasn’t even entered grade school yet and has already made power moves in his music career. He currently serves as a snare drummer at St. Helena College and Career Academy where he plays alongside musicians who are at least three times his age. Jeremiah has performed at halftime shows during sporting events at the school and has also showcased his talents during New Orleans Pelicans basketball games. He pulls his inspiration from the film Drumline and his cousin Kenya Brooks who is a percussionist in the St. Helena College and Career Academy school band.

It will be 13 years until he graduates from high school, but he has already received a full band scholarship from the Mississippi-based HBCU Alcorn State University. “Now, to know that he is 5 and has a full scholarship made me feel so good. I am just amazed at his playing level with him being so young,” his mother told the news outlet. “My child only plays a video game for no longer than 15 minutes and then he wants to beat on something. He’s not a video game person. He likes to move and learn different things with drums.”

If Jeremiah decided to join Alcorn State University’s “Sounds of Dyn-O-mite” marching band, he would come on to a team that has a rich legacy within HBCU culture. According to Blavity, the band was the first to perform at the Superdome in New Orleans. The band was also a part of former President Jimmy Carter’s inaugural parade.

US-VOTE-2020-DEMOCRATS-DEBATE

The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

16 photos Launch gallery

The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

Continue reading The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

The Blackest Reactions To The Fifth Democratic Debate

The fifth Democratic Debate was last night. Per usual, there were too many people on stage, too many expected one-liners and not enough Black issues being addressed. However, there were some shining moments and Twitter had a ball. See Also: Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot On the stage were Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard; Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Sen. Bernie Sanders; Sen. Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttiegeg, former Vice President Joe Biden and others. Sadly, former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro did not qualify, even after many people, including Angela Rye have called him the "racial justice candidate." One of the most-talked about moments of the night was when Cory Booker laid into Biden for saying "marijuana is a gateway drug." Booker said, "Marijuana in our country is already legal for privileged people. The war on drugs has been a war on Black and brown people. This week I hear him literally say that, 'I don't think we should legalize marijuana.'" He then landed the punchline, "I thought you might have been high when you said it." Biden then tried to defend himself and things worsened. "I think we should decriminalize marijuana, period. I think anyone who has a record should be let out of jail, their records expunged, completely zeroed out." He continued, "I am part of that Obama coalition. I come out for the Black community in terms of my support." The former Vice President then added, "The only African American woman who'd ever been elected to the United States Senate." Only problem is, the second Black woman elected to the Senate was right on the stage with him -- Kamala Harris. Biden was trying to reference former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun from Illinois, who was in the Senate from 1993 to 1999. See the clip below: https://twitter.com/keithboykin/status/1197363206559326208?s=20 Harris received a round of applause for her passionate statement about Black voters, saying, “The larger issue is that for too long, I think candidates have taken for granted constituencies that have been the backbone of the Democratic Party. And have overlooked those constituencies. And they show up when it’s, you know, close to election time, and show up in a black church and want to get the vote but just haven’t been there before.” Watch below: https://twitter.com/PoliticusSarah/status/1197359152483491841?s=20 See the reactions below:

SEE ALSO:

This 1-Year-Old Drumming Sensation Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

The Met To Present Its First Opera Composed By A Black Musician

Five-Year-Old Drummer Receives Scholarship Offer From Alcorn State University  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close