Georgia Teen Who Had Arm Amputated Returns To Competitive Swimming

A teenager from Georgia is displaying the power of perseverance. After having her arm amputated nearly a month ago due to a tumor, high school swimmer Tyler Brown is back to swimming competitively, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Brown—who attends Elite Scholars Academy in Clayton County—has always had a passion for swimming. After doctors discovered a cancerous tumor that resurfaced in her right arm, they decided that it would be best to amputate Brown’s arm so the cancer wouldn’t spread. The decision put the future of her swimming career at stake. Brown didn’t let her circumstances keep her away from doing what she loved. With the support of her loved ones, the 14-year-old learned to swim with one arm. When she received medical clearance, she got back in the pool.

One month after she had her arm amputated, Brown competed in her school’s swim meet and performed exceptionally well. “I do feel like I have to work harder than my two-arm counterparts, but it’s work I’m willing to do,” she told the news outlet. “I am really competitive. I want people to count me out. Then I want to prove them wrong.” Her family was beyond excited to see her return to the water. Her parents have done everything in their power to ensure that Brown has a smooth transition back to school.

Several high school para-athletes are overcoming the odds and making major moves in sports. Noah Malone—a senior at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana who is legally blind—is working to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. “I always had a vision of what I wanted to do in track and anything else, so I didn’t stop because my goals didn’t stop, even though my vision changed,” he told WTHR.

