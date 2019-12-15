And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss World Title

One week after Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi won the Miss Universe Pageant, another Black woman took another major pageant crown. On Saturday, Miss Jamaica Toni-Ann Singh who hails from St. Thomas just won Miss World.

(Peep how exited Ms. Nigeria was for Singh!)

Baxcova! We win!!!!! Miss Jamaica 2019 now has the Miss World Crown. Congrats Toni-Ann Singh . Wow. Dropping a review video later 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🙌🏽 #MissWorld2019 #MissJamaicaWorld pic.twitter.com/Rne5rMYbmm — The Dutty Berry Show (@duttyberryshow) December 14, 2019

The 23-year-old psychology and women studies graduate of Florida State University impressed the judges with her incredible poise, beauty, and talent. She also brought down the house singing Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” during the competition.

Singh, who took a year off before attending medical school next year, spoke about what she believes this generation women represent.

“I think I represent something special, a generation of women that are pushing forward to change the world,” she said.

According to CNN, “this is the fourth time that a representative from Jamaica is crowned as Miss World since 1959. Jamaica has previously won Miss World titles in 1963, 1976 and 1993.”

Here is Singh celebrating with her mother after being crowned:

After her win, Singh tweeted a message to all the little girls in her hometown and around the world to believe in themselves.

“To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself. Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” Singh she wrote.

Representation… Make sure you invite Miss Nigeria to Jamaica. And Miss South Africa Universe too. To a Koffee concert. — kevin o'brien chang (@kevinobriencha1) December 14, 2019

For the first time in history, all top beauty pageants—Miss USA, Miss Teen USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and now, Miss World—have crowned Black women as their winners.

We LOVE TO SEE IT!

Seeing these five Black women from the Diaspora crowned for the entire world to see matters. No, it won’t erase racism, sexism or colorism, but anytime that Black women—their skin, their hair, and their talent—can be recognized in this kind of way matters.

Anytime we can excel in traditionally white spaces that have pushed us out for generations matters. That, and it serves as a moment for other little Black girls to see themselves in a conversation and a celebration about our beauty.

So congrats to Toni-Ann!

RELATED NEWS:

Zozibini Tunzi’s Coiled Tapered Cut Was The Perfect Place For The Miss Universe Crown

For The 1st Time, Black Women Have Been Crowned Miss Teen USA, Miss USA & Miss America

Malawi Pageant Aims To Raise Awareness With The First Ever Albino Beauty Pageant

And Another One! Miss Jamaica Wins The Miss World Title was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted 22 hours ago

Also On Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell: