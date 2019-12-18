Faith Walking: Be Careful Following The Big Dogs [VIDEO]

Faith Walking
| 12.18.19
Sometimes you’re following the big dogs but you don’t know the full story or have the tenure they have and you don’t know how long it took them to get there.

In today’s Faith Walk, Erica Campbell discusses the importance of paying dues. Press play up top!

