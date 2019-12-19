Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson On His Success: “I Credit The Lord”

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is having a career year in his second season. Sports pundits are running out of superlatives to describe his on-field exploits – a perfect passer rating twice this season, several games that were put away by the fourth quarter and wins over the top quarterbacks in the league, including New England’s Tom Brady, Houston’s DeShaun Watson and San Francisco’s Jimmy Garrappolo.

While leading his team to the AFC North title and a 12-2 record, Jackson, the former University of Louisville quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has impressed fans with his poise and humility. His mother, Felicia Jones, raised him and his brother by herself when Jackson’s father died when he was 8-years-old. She’s been a major part of his success as his business manager, the woman who refused to let college or NFL coaches change Jackson’s position, and also acts as his agent.

Jackson says his mother has been a linchpin in his NFL career, he credits a Higher Power for his ability to remain humble in the face of it.

“When you feel like you’re bigger than the Lord, that’s when all that success goes away,” Jackson told reporters at a press conference this week.

Hear his entire conference below: (he starts talking about faith at 8:25)