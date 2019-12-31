CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

New Year’s Resolutions That Don’t Involve ‘Losing Weight’

Senior man relaxing with eyes closed

Source: IndiaPicture / Getty

With a new year, even a new decade, comes New Year’s resolutions! So while you are headed to the gym to vow to drop those unwanted pounds, here a some resolutions that don’t involve weight loss at all.

Happy New Year!

1. Get organized.

2. Get more sleep/rest. Take a break from your devices.

3. Cook more. It tends to be healthier on your body and your budget.

4. Purge! If you don’t need it, don’t hold on to it.

5. Read more.

6. Make a budget and stick to it.

7. Give back.

8. Make time to take of your mental health.

SEE ALSO: New Year, New Closet: 7 Resolutions To Organize Your Closet

SEE ALSO: 10 Practical New Year’s Resolutions To Make &amp; Keep This Year

Blue Ivy (And Her Long Silk Press) Rang In 2020 With Megan Thee Stallion
13 photos

New Year’s Resolutions That Don’t Involve ‘Losing Weight’  was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close