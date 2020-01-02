Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment

Only two days into 2020 and there’s already a new viral moment taking over social media, and we have Kobe Bryant to thank for that.

A video of the NBA GOAT sitting courtside at a Brooklyn Nets game with daughter Gianna has made its rounds on the Internet — and of course Black Twitter has put their hilarious spin on it. In the clip, Kobe appears to be explaining the game to Gianna. However, since we can’t hear exactly what Mamba is saying, it leaves room for folks to make up their own scenarios — which they did.

One Twitter user wrote: “Me explaining to my boss that my “request” for time off is just me telling them I won’t be in that day, whether they approve it or not.”

@NaturallyDej joked: “Me explaining to my family that working from home doesn’t mean I’m free”

Me explaining to my family that working from home doesn’t mean I’m free https://t.co/wRwDBFSQqO — ✨ (@naturallydaj) January 1, 2020

The intensity on Kobe’s face mixed with the confirmation on Gianna’s face makes for an adorable and epic viral moment. With a hands-on dad like this, no wonder Gigi’s game on the court is so fierce and precise. Keep scrolling for more hilarious tweets.

Me explaining to my mom that if she keep offering my services to people without asking me first, she going in a nursing home. pic.twitter.com/7pB20PFpE3 — Ariel St. Patrick (@_hurtsa) January 2, 2020

Me explaining to anyone who will listen you are not just your sun sign sign you have a moon sign, venus sign, mars sign, rising sign, aspects, 12 houses, intercepted houses, etc pic.twitter.com/gGKHIlHNLZ — Proposition Geena (@geegucks) January 1, 2020

Me explaining to any adult that I don’t know their best friend’s son just bc they go to my hbcu https://t.co/OWNZ28P3ej — NAACP youngboy (@YourKingJordan) December 31, 2019

Me explaining to my Mom why she shouldn’t drop me off right in front of the school pic.twitter.com/CwYiG2lAFf — 🍀Ϗ𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙤!//Levi Blackerman🖤 (@kelebosan) January 2, 2020

Kobe Bryant Is 2020’s First LOL Viral Moment was originally published on globalgrind.com

