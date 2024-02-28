Become A Partner In Hope & Donate To St. Jude!

Why Support St. Jude?
- Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — so they can focus on helping their child live.
When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and we won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.
St. Jude publishes research and clinical trials to turn laboratory discoveries into lifesaving treatments that benefit patients.
Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped raise the survival rate for children with cancer in the United States, where 4 out of 5 children survive cancer. In many countries, however, 1 out of 5 children diagnosed with cancer will survive. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer, no matter where they live.
Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most— saving kids regardless of their financial situation.
Become A Partner In Hope: Text “GETUP” To 626262 or click the link below!
DONATE! BECOME A PARTNER IN HOPE & CLICK HERE TO GIVE TODAY!
