Pancreatic Cancer Hits Milestone

With Double-Digit Survival Rates

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Cancer Facts & Figures report, released today, states that the five-year survival rate for pancreatic cancer has increased from 9 to 10%, according to the National Cancer Institute’s (NCI) Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results (SEER)-9 database. Thanks to a growing field of researchers, more treatment options, increased federal funding and grassroots advocacy efforts across the country, this is the first time ever this figure has reached double digits for pancreatic cancer, a major milestone for the disease.

Despite this positive news, the Facts & Figures report also reveals that more people than ever before will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In 2020, an estimated 57,600 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. According to the report, while pancreatic cancer is currently the 11th most commonly diagnosed cancer in the U.S., it remains the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Approximately 47,050 Americans are expected to die from the disease this year.

Since its founding in 1999, the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) has taken a comprehensive approach to attack the world’s toughest cancer on all fronts – including research, clinical initiatives, patient services and advocacy – in order to improve patient outcomes and increase overall survival.

