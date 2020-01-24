A photo of some of Prince George’s County Maryland’s newest firefighters has gone viral and features eight Black women, who are among those working to save lives.

The Prince George’s County Fire Department recently made history when Chief Deputy Tiffany Green became the first female African-American Fire Chief to serve the department, WUSA9 reports.

Photo Of Eight Black Women Firefighters For Prince George's County Goes Viral was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted January 24, 2020

