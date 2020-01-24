CLOSE
Photo Of Eight Black Women Firefighters For Prince George’s County Goes Viral

A photo of some of Prince George’s County Maryland’s newest firefighters has gone viral and features eight Black women, who are among those working to save lives.

 

The Prince George’s County Fire Department recently made history when Chief Deputy Tiffany Green became the first female African-American Fire Chief to serve the department, WUSA9 reports.

According to WUSA9, Green spent more than 2 decades volunteering with the fire department before assuming the role as the leader.“While we are #PrinceGeorgesProud of our first female Fire Chief, Tiffany Green, we are even more proud of the female firefighters following in her footsteps,” tweeted Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who is also a Black woman.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2017, only 7% of firefighters were female. Of the career firefighters, 4% were female.

The most common race and ethnicity of firefights is white at 83.5%. Black firefighters account for 7.63%, making them the second most common in the occupation, according to the Census Bureau.The Black women of Prince George’s County Fire Department are changing that statistic.

