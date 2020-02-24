Thousands of people filled up the Staples Center to celebrate the life and legacy of Kobe Bean Bryant and Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant. Join the millions of people who will join in to honor Bryant and his daughter, who died in a helicopter accident in Late January.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

No official guest list or speakers gave been announced but you can expect greats from around the sports world and more to be in attendance to share stories about Bryant, his playing days, his family life and his impact.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live] was originally published on theteam980.com