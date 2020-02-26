University Bans Student From Handing Out Christian Pamphlets To LGBT Studies Class

The University of Louisville in Kentucky is barring an unnamed student who passed out literature about the Bible’s teachings on homosexuality from having any more contact with students or a professor associated with an LGBT studies course.

A spokesperson for the university reportedly told the Courrier-Journal last week that the institution issued a no-contact order to a student who passed out pamphlets to students in Professor Kaila Story’s “Introduction to LGBT Studies” course earlier this school year.

The student was not enrolled in the class and reportedly “lurked” outside the classroom after handing out the pamphlets.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

According to the university’s Title IX resource guide, a no-contact order is “a university directive to cease and desist from any intentional contact, direct or indirect, with a designated person(s).”

Professor Story reportedly complained to leaders within the Pan-African Studies Department, who then raised the incident further with university administration.

University spokesperson John Karman told the newspaper that officials met with the student, who assured that his intention was only to inform, not to intimidate.

The Courier-Journal reported on Feb. 4 that the Office of Student Affairs told the student he was allowed to return to the class only if he gave 48 hours notice.

“While the student’s actions caused concern among the students and faculty in the classroom, he apparently followed the law and university policy when distributing the literature,” Karman stated at the time.

But Karman stressed that the university would continue to monitor the situation. Story and leaders in her department continued to push for the university to take action.

In an interview with the newspaper, Story accused the Dean of Students Office of showing “disregard and dismissive attitude” when it comes to the “concern of student and faculty safety.” Some students complained that the incident made them feel unsafe and some planned a protest on campus.

The 30-page pamphlet in question — “God and Sexuality” — was written by Christian evangelist Ray Comfort and published in 2015. The pamphlet argues why homosexuality is sinful.

“Perhaps you believe you are gay, or maybe you are sympathetic toward homosexuality and you think that what people do sexually is their own business,” the pamphlet reads. “Whatever the case, I want to convince you that you are sitting in a car on a railroad track with a train coming, and you don’t know it.”

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

University Bans Student From Handing Out Christian Pamphlets To LGBT Studies Class was originally published on blackamericaweb.com