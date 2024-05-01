5 Safe Destinations For Black Travelers To Travel This Spring

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Exploring new cultures, cuisines, and landscapes through travel is an enriching experience. However, safety is paramount, particularly for Black travelers who may encounter unique challenges both abroad and within the United States. Instances of microaggressions and racist encounters from locals can mar any trip, creating feelings of insecurity and discomfort.

Thankfully, there are destinations globally that prioritize inclusivity, diversity, and safety for all travelers, irrespective of race or ethnicity. With Spring finally here, here are five of the safest places for Black people to visit, offering opportunities to explore with safety, confidence, and tranquility.

Iceland

Iceland consistently ranks as one of the safest countries in the world, with low crime rates and a welcoming atmosphere for travelers. Travel Noire ranked the chilly destination as a safe hot spot, particularly for Black women who may opt to go solo on their adventure.

The Nordic island nation is renowned for its stunning natural landscapes, including majestic waterfalls, geothermal hot springs, and the mesmerizing Northern Lights. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant capital of Reykjavik or embarking on a road trip along the scenic Ring Road, Iceland offers a safe and unforgettable adventure for Black travelers.

New Orleans

Experience the soulful rhythms and vibrant spirit of New Orleans, a city steeped in African-American culture and heritage. From the iconic jazz clubs of Frenchmen Street to the historic neighborhoods of Treme and Faubourg Marigny, New Orleans is a treasure trove of artistic expression and culinary delights. Be sure to visit during the springtime festivities of Jazz Fest and immerse yourself in the city’s legendary music scene while you’re there.

If you need reassurance, writer Morgan Owens crafted a captivating piece for AAA, detailing her remarkable journey in NOLA. She eloquently shared her experience of exploring the historic city solo, detailing how the welcoming embrace of Louisiana locals made her feel secure throughout her adventure.

“New Orleans is known for its abundant cultural heritage, vibrant music scene, and diverse population. It has a reputation for being welcoming to visitors of all backgrounds. Stepping into New Orleans—affectionately known as “NOLA”—visitors are greeted with Southern hospitality,” Owens wrote. “I can assure you that you will fall in love with the food immediately.”

New Zealand

New Zealand is renowned for its breathtaking scenery, friendly locals, and commitment to diversity and inclusivity. With low crime rates and a strong emphasis on environmental sustainability, this island nation in the South Pacific is a safe and welcoming destination for travelers of all backgrounds. From exploring the dramatic landscapes of Fiordland National Park to immersing yourself in Maori culture and traditions, New Zealand offers an enriching and memorable travel experience.

Tokyo, Japan

Explore the vibrant cityscape of Tokyo, where ancient tradition meets cutting-edge innovation. Wander through the historic streets of Asakusa and visit the iconic Senso-ji Temple, or experience the neon-lit nightlife of Shinjuku and Shibuya. Indulge in world-class cuisine, from sushi and ramen to izakaya snacks and matcha sweets. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in Japanese culture, from tea ceremonies to traditional kabuki theater.

Japan was included on Berkshire-Hathaway’s top safest places to travel for 2024 due to its low crime rate.

Canada

Canada is known for its multiculturalism, progressive values, and safe cities. With a reputation for tolerance and diversity, Canada welcomes travelers from around the world with open arms. Whether you’re exploring the vibrant streets of Toronto, admiring the natural beauty of Banff National Park, or experiencing French Canadian culture in Montreal, Canada offers a safe and inclusive environment for Black travelers to explore and enjoy. It was also ranked as the fourth happiest city by Gallop this year.

