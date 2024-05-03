Join Our Text Club & Get All The Spirit of Praise Updates! Text “PraiseDC” to 71007
The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 12th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
This year’s Spirit of Praise’s amazing performances will be announced weekly!
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
Tickets On Sale Now: The 16th Annual Spirit of Praise October 12th at Reid Temple AME was originally published on praisedc.com
