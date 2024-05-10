“Family, listen…not only is he good, but he looks good…[he] came through it,” Darelene said, “[he] looks like he’s well and healed…we don’t get to call victory until we go through a war!”
“For we do not have a high priest who is unable to sympathize with our weaknesses, but one who in every respect has been tempted as we are, yet without sin” (Heb. 4:15).
“I know [the scripture Hebrew 4:15] to be the truth! We just can’t give up on who God is [to] us…there’s a testimony on the other side,” John explained.
God is good, all the time!
Listen to John P. Kee’s Project ‘Tribute To A Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter One’
Catch The Nightly Spirit with Darlene each and every weekday night 7-11pm EST!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
RELATED: Tye Tribbett Sits Down with Darlene and Expounds on What He Meant By Wack
RELATED: Darlene McCoy and Jonathan McReynolds Talk Saving Lives with St. Jude
RELATED:Victory Boyd is on a Mission to Make Gospel Mainstream | Nightly Spirit with Darlene McCoy
RELATED: Vote The Nightly Spirit for Syndicated Gospel Radio Show of the Year | 2024 Stellars
RELATED: Darlene McCoy Interviews Tasha Cobbs Leonard [WATCH]
The post John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates on The Nightly Spirit appeared first on Black America Web.
John P. Kee Gives Health and Music Updates was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Vote Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell for the 2024 Stellar Awards!
-
All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme
-
5 Scriptures On The Influential Role Of A Mother
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Erica Campbell’s Most Fashionable Moments From The ‘One Hallelujah Tour’
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
Tina Campbell Opens Up About Childhood Rejection And The Importance of Sisterhood