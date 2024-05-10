Erica Campbell rolls up her fourth solo Gospel Airplay leader, all earned consecutively, with “Do You Believe in Love?,” which she co-authored.
Our Erica Campbell is the host of the nationally syndicated radio show Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell.
Campbell – who is also half of duo Mary Mary with sister Tina – previously topped Gospel Airplay on her own with “Feel Alright (Blessed)” for two weeks starting in July 2023; “Call,” with Jor’Dan Armstrong (two, December 2022); and “Positive” (three, August 2022).
Mary Mary boasts three Gospel Airplay No. 1s: as featured, with Le’Andria Johnson, on PJ Morton’s “All in His Plan” (one week, September 2020) and with “God in Me,” featuring Kierra “Kiki” Sheard (seven weeks, beginning in June 2009), and “Heaven” (15 weeks, beginning in June 2005).
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of May 11, 2024
1. Do You Believe In Love Erica Campbell
2. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell
3. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy
4. You Jordan Armstrong
5. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard
6. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.
7. God Be Praised Charles Jenkins
8. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/ Yolanda Adams
9. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.
10. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken
11. In my Name Smokie Norful
12. Ransom Rudy Currence
13. Home Keyla Richardson
14. Mansion Dwan Hill
15. Look At God Koryn Hawthorne
16. One True Gospel Bubby Fann
17. Hold On Ricky Dillard
18. Great And Mighty Dorinda Clark Cole
19. Live Your Best Life Brent Jones
20. Up Up Up Anthony Brown & Group Therapy
Our Very Own, Erica Campbell Is Number 1 On The Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart was originally published on praisedc.com
