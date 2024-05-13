All-Star Line Up To Hit The Hardwood For Stellar Celebrity Basketball Game

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The Stellar Awards may be months away, but the party is beginning early this year.

On Friday (May 17), the Stellar Celebrity Basketball Game will be held in Marietta, GA. The event invites blessed ballers to hit the hardwood for a good cause. This year’s focus is on mental health as May is Mental Health Awareness Month.

SEE ALSO: Mental Health Apps for Black Users

The purpose of Mental Health Awareness Month is to help eliminate the stigma associated with mental illness by raising awareness of mental health conditions and resources that help people who are suffering, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The players participating in this year’s celebrity basketball tournament are some of the top names and performers from the Stellar Awards. Pastor Troy and Dr. Jamal Bryant will act as coaches this year. You can expect to see Adrian Mack, Jay Clay, Aaron Cole, Jai, Just Whiti, and more on the court. The event promises jaw-dropping dunks, impressive 3-pointers and overall fierce competition.

Chart-topping Gospel singer and songwriter Lamont Sanders will host the annual event alongside Shari Nycole from the Willie Moore Jr. Show, a Reach Media program, and Reece of Majic ATL, a Radio One station. The basketball is game is presented in part with Bear Tag Entertainment, a company owned by Sanders.

There will also be a bazaar featuring apparel, food and other items for purchase. DJ Party with Parks will provide the entertainment for the event.

It will cost you to attend this epic showdown. Tickets start at $20 for general admission and go up to $100 for VIP admission.

As for the “Greatest Night in Gospel Music,” the 39th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards is set for July 20 in Las Vegas. However, there are four days of fun in store starting on July 17.

On Tuesday (May 14), the nominees will be announced, and voting will begin soon after that. Prior Stellar Awards winners include Tamela Mann, Fred Hammond, Kirk Franklin, Pastor Mike Jr. and Maverick City Music.

All-Star Line Up To Hit The Hardwood For Stellar Celebrity Basketball Game was originally published on elev8.com