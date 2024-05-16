Listen Live
National

Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump

Published on May 16, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Get Up Erica Featured Video
CLOSE
US President Joe Biden

Source: Anadolu / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C.–President Biden says he’s accepted an invitation from CNN to debate Donald Trump on June 27th.

In a post on X, Biden said he accepted the offer and challenged the former president to agree to the debate. He wrote, “over to you, Donald. As you said: anywhere, any time, any place.” Biden in a video this morning challenged Trump to two debates.

Trump posted a response on Truth Social saying, “I am ready and willing to debate Crooked Joe at the two proposed times in June and September.”

More to come.

 

The post Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Biden Says He Accepted CNN Debate Invitation For June 27 To Face Trump  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
News

Harlem Church Opens Its Doors For Columbia University’s Black Graduation Celebration

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Entertainment

Kirk Franklin Announces 2024 The Reunion Tour With Hilarious Promotional Video

getup-header-logo
Get Up!

Join “Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell” Morning Show Mobile Text Club!

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close