Our Radio ONE Family is extending love and healing energy to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Sunday evening (June 2) the congresswoman announced that she’s been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and added that she’ll likely be “occasionally absent” from Congress for treatment.
Jackson Lee, who recently won a primary election to regain her seat, represents Texas’ 18th District, which encompasses areas of Houston. She emerged victorious with 60% of the vote.
“My doctors have confirmed my diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. I am currently undergoing treatment to battle this disease that impacts tens of thousands of Americans every year.. I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific disease. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me.”
“As I pursue my treatments, it is likely that I will be occasionally absent from Congress, but rest assured my office will continue to deliver the vital constituent services that you deserve and expect,” she added.According to the American Cancer Society, pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths.
The average age of diagnosis is 70.
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Shares Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis was originally published on theboxhouston.com
-
Roman Collins And CeCe Winans’ American Idol Duet Goes Viral
-
5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God
-
Tasha Cobbs-Leonard Opens Up About Why She Chose To Have Weight Loss Surgery [VIDEO]
-
Join "Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell" Morning Show Mobile Text Club!
-
What The Spiritual And Biblical Meaning Of 11 Is
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Pastor Jamal Bryant Asks Pastor Karri Turner For Her Hand In Marriage!
-
Grab Some Popcorn and Watch These Failed Black TV Shows and Pilots