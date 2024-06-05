7 Refresher Recipes To Try This Summer

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Everyone’s go-to summer drink is back in season. When it’s hot outside, refreshers always hit the spot. This summer you won’t have to depend on the chain coffee shops to source them. Save coins and calories by creating the fruity, energizing, and thirst-quenching drinks at home instead.

The best feature of these DIY alternatives is their adaptability. Whether you prefer them caffeinated, want to include your favorite natural sweetener or go sugar free, or even swap, add, and blend ingredients to create a new flavor. You can easily customize ingredients to make these drinks your own.

Here are seven refresher recipes you’ll love all season long.

1. Strawberry Acai Refresher

What you’ll need:

1 cup white grape juice

1 cup green tea

½ cup water

1 tablespoon acai powder

Freeze dried strawberries to taste

Honey or agave to taste

Directions: Whisk together water and acai powder until fully dissolved. Then, combine with white grape juice, green tea, and sweetener of choice. Pour over ice and garnish with freeze-dried strawberries.

2. Mango Dragonfruit Refresher

What you’ll need:

1 cup white grape juice

1 cup lemonade

½ mango juice

1 tablespoon dragonfruit powder

Diced dragonfruit to taste

Ice as desired

Directions: Whisk together white grape juice and dragonfruit powder until fully dissolved. Then, combine with lemonade, and mango juice. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh dragonfruit pieces. Serve cold and enjoy.

3. Berry Hibiscus Refresher

What you’ll need:

1 cup white grape juice

½ cup hibiscus tea

½ cup green tea

Honey or agave to taste

Berries of choice to taste

Ice as desired

Directions: Combine white grape juice, hibiscus and green teas, and sweetener of choice. Pour over ice and garnish with fresh berries. Serve cold and enjoy.

4. Peach Green Tea Lemonade Refresher

What you’ll need:

1 cup lemonade

1 cup peach juice

½ cup green tea

Ice as desired

Directions: Combine lemonade, peach juice, green teas, and ice in a shaker. Garnish with fresh peaches and mint leaves for added flair. Serve cold and enjoy.

5. Pineapple Passionfuit Refresher

What you’ll need:

1 cup passionfruit juice

¼ cup muddled pineapple

½ cup green tea

½ cup water

Cane sugar to taste

Freeze dried pineapple

Ice as desired

Directions: Combine passion fruit juice, green tea, water and sugar to taste. Shake with ice as desired. Add muddled pineapple to glass. Pour liquid into glass and garnish with freeze dried pineapple. Serve cold and enjoy.

6. Kiwi Refresher

What you’ll need:

½ cup fresh kiwi

1 cup white grape juice

½ cup green tea

Lime juice to taste

Cane sugar to taste

Ice as desired

Directions: Muddle together half of the kiwi and cane sugar, and add to a glass. Combine white grape juice, green tea, and lime juice. Shake with ice as desired. Pour liquid into glass over muddled kiwi, garnish with remainder kiwi. Serve cold and enjoy.

7. Cool Lime Refresher

What you’ll need:

3-4 limes

¼ cup fresh mint leaves

½ cup cucumber

2 cups water

Cane sugar to taste

Ice as desired

Directions: Slice one half lime and set aside. Juice the remaining limes and strain through a sieve. Peel cucumber and cut into small pieces. Combine lime juice, cucumber, mint leaves and sugar in a jug or large glass, allow to steep for 20 minutes. Add to a glass with ice and garnish with lime slices. Serve cold and enjoy.

7 Refresher Recipes To Try This Summer was originally published on elev8.com