Wendell Pierce Reveals His Harlem Housing Application Was Denied By White Owner, Says “Racism & Bigots Are Real”

"Racism and bigots are real. There are those who will do anything to destroy life's journey for Black folks. When you deny our personal experiences, you are as vile and despicable."

Published on June 6, 2024

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty / Wendell Pierce

You can be one of the most well-established actors in Hollywood and on Broadway and still experience racism; ask the star of The Wire, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Jack Reacher, and the upcoming Superman film Wendell Pierce.

Speaking on his X, formerly Twitter account, Wendell Pierce shared a story about a white landlord denying his request for an apartment in Harlem, New York, despite his stellar resume and high income, alleging racism played a heavy role in his application being rejected.

“For those of you who don’t understand my righteous anger; I’m on 2 TV series, ELSBETH and RAISING KANAN. I’m filming SUPERMAN. Two years ago, I finished the fourth season of JACK RYAN,” Pierce told his followers. “Last year I finished a run on Broadway in DEATH OF A SALESMAN. Even with my proof of employment, bank statements and real estate holdings, a white apartment owner DENIED my application to rent the apartment…..in Harlem, of all places.”

Wendell Pierce’s Thoughts About An Appeals Court Blocking Fearless Funds’ Grant For Black Women

Pierce is very vocal regarding matters of race, specifically when it comes to the treatment of Blacks in America by white people.

After sharing his personal story about dealing with racism, Pierce shared the Wall Street Journal story about an appeals court blocking a venture firm’s grant for Black women.

“This is an act of institutionalized racism by the courts not seen in years,” Pierce said. “A stealth act of bigotry in the shadows.”

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Pierce didn’t bite his tongue while still talking about the matter:

“It makes me sick motherfucker how far you will go to destroy our ability to live our lives in peace and prosperity. Attacked in schools, attacked by police, attacked for expecting to live the stated values of this country, and attacked when successful in business. We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal. For generations we have embraced that lie as the violence against our community proves otherwise. It’s getting harder to stay in denial, America.”

Where is the lie?

Wendell Pierce Reveals His Harlem Housing Application Was Denied By White Owner, Says “Racism & Bigots Are Real”  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

