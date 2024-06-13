Kim Burrell & Tye Tribbett To Be Honored At 39th Annual Stellar Awards Hosted By Loni Love And Rickey Smiley

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

The 39th Annual Stellar Awards is swiftly approaching and the celebration set to take place is Las Vegas on July 20 will be co-hosted by two people with big personalities: Loni Love and Rickey Smiley.

Loni-Love is a 2x Emmy award winner known for her sense of humor and sense of style, and her role as a host on the daytime talk show “The Real.” Her stage presence and comedic flow goes all the way back to the days of “Comic View” on BET. Joining Love is a household name, Rickey Smiley, who’s known for his stand up, roles in several popular sitcoms and movies, and morning show. Together, Love and Smiley make the dynamic duo.

The awards this year are celebrating Kim Burrell and Tye Tribbett, two individuals who have impacted the gospel community in many ways over many years through their influence and contributions through their musical endeavors.

SEE ALSO: Tye Tribbett Brings First Live Performance To Club Shay Shay

An icon and legend known for her profound and powerful sound, Burrell will receive the Aretha Franklin Icon Award. The Houston, Texas singer and songwriter has played an integral role in the gospel community as a Grammy award and multiple Stellar award winner. For nearly three decades, following the release of her debut album “Try Me Again” in 1995, Burrell has shared her voice and her praise with many through her music. Tye Tribbett, known for fusing several genres together to bring God the Glory, will receive the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. Tribbett is a multiple Grammy award winner and has amassed over 317 million global streams with over 1.3 million albums sold.

With Loni Love and Rickey Smiley keeping the energy high, including the acknowledgment of Kim Burrell and Tye Tribbett for their amazing contribution in the world of gospel music, the evening will be nothing short of a night to remember.

SEE ALSO: Tye Tribbett Clarifies Remarks On “Church Culture,” Talks Making Music For God First

Kim Burrell & Tye Tribbett To Be Honored At 39th Annual Stellar Awards Hosted By Loni Love And Rickey Smiley was originally published on elev8.com