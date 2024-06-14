Kirk Franklin Ushers In Juneteenth Holiday At White House Celebration

Get Up Erica Featured Video CLOSE

Kirk Franklin getting an early start on celebrating Juneteenth. This week (June 10), he marked the holiday at the White House alongside President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, other lawmakers and entertainers.

While Gladys Knight channeled her extensive catalogue of hits and Patti LaBelle dug deep to her roots with a spirited rendition of “Oh, People,” Kirk Franklin commandeered the crowd with a few gospel melodies. He even brought Vice President Harris on stage for a quick one-two step.

Speaking to Billboard, Franklin said Juneteenth has always been a part of his life given his upbringing in Texas.

“Now, for it to be celebrated within the framework of American culture is a very important transition because it gives credence to those moments in time where revisionist history somewhat erased those valuable contributions that people of color made to this country,” he told the outlet. “When we have allies in every corner of the American experience, it makes these moments even stronger. When we can celebrate those that were forgotten, overlooked, that were not given the same opportunities and freedoms … Juneteenth definitely is one of those eras in history that I love to see that we are reimagining and rewriting so the next generation can understand the value and importance of trying to get it right.”

Franklin went on to say being able to integrate music into the celebrations is nothing short of a gift.

“Especially the kind of music that I do. To do spiritual music, to do gospel music … those were the sounds that were echoing through the chambers of the Black experience during that era,” he said. “And they were also the songs that were coded and road maps to freedom. Gospel music has always been that beacon of light for our people in one of the darkest of times. So to be here to be the representative of the genre is very humbling.”

Anthony Hamilton, Brittney Spence, Trombone Shorty, Raheem DeVaughn, Doug E. Fresh and Patina Miller also performed at the celebration. Juneteenth was enshrined as a federal holiday back in 2021 through legislation signed by President Biden.

