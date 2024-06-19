Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.19.24
Dismiss
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Disagree, But Don’t be Disagreeable

This is the time of year when many people get married. So I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last” 10 secrets to shape a great marriage that I wrote with my bride Dee.  

Today’s tip to help you win in your marriages, you must agree about how you will disagree and every marriage will have some things you don’t agree about because you have two different people with two different perspective. But yet when you disagree, you don’t have to be disagreeable. A secretive systems a system is a tried and true process that will help you to get past the disagreements so you both can win.  

One couple we wrote about said that rather than arguing with each other, they throw the problem over the imaginary yet and gang up on the problem rather than each other, and that’s how they solve the problem. Decide to create systems to win and gang up not on each other, but on the problem.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

RELATED TAGS

Dr. Willie Jolley Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley

More from Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell
Trending
Season 2 Mary Mary
Entertainment

Mary Mary To Perform “Lift Every Voice And Sing” At Super Bowl LVI

Woman Watches Online Church Service
Inspiration

5 Bible Verses To Help You Let Go And Let God

Love Talk GUMEC: Erica Campbell
Entertainment

Love Talk: Embracing Growth in Relationships

Former San Francisco Giants player Willie Mays shares a laugh while on the field before the start of the Arizona Diamondbacks game on Friday, April 20, 2007 at AT&T Park in San Francisco, Calif. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/Contra Costa Times) 51 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Join the LoveErica.com Community: Music, Ministry and Motivation

Get Up! Mornings With Erica Campbell

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close