These Black-Owned Wellness Havens Are Helping Us Reclaim Our Wholeness

In a world that often overlooks the specific needs of Black communities, Black-owned wellness havens are emerging as beacons of self-care and holistic well-being. These spaces understand that true wellness isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach and recognize the unique challenges Black folks face—from racial stress to limited access to culturally competent care.

Whether it’s through restorative yoga sessions or open conversations about mental health, the following havens share a common thread: the creation of safe spaces. Here, Black people can heal from everyday burdens, connect with others who share their experiences, and reclaim their sense of wholeness. These spaces go beyond trendy fads and focus on offering culturally relevant practices that resonate with the Black community’s traditions and values.

Read on to learn about five Black-owned wellness spaces leading the charge in creating a more inclusive and empowering approach to well-being. By supporting these havens, we can amplify their message and help ensure that self-care becomes a cornerstone and not a luxury for Black lives.

Black Boys Om

Through a blend of yoga, mindfulness and meditation, Black Boys Om fosters a sense of brotherhood and vulnerability that defies traditional notions of masculinity. The grassroots community organization was founded with a radical mission: to create a space where Black men and boys can explore their emotions and cultivate inner peace. Created by Danny Angelo Fluker, Jr., it was initially developed with the support of Khepera Wellness (Washington D.C.), the Collective STL (St. Louis), Yellow Mat Yoga (Atlanta, Georgia), and Southwest Atlanta Yoga Energy Center (Atlanta, Georgia).

The Brooklyn Wellness Club

Founded by certified yoga instructor and mental health advocate Paris Alexandra, The Brooklyn Wellness Club offers a sanctuary for Black folx to prioritize self-care and well-being. Located in the heart of Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, Brooklyn Wellness Club provides a variety of classes, workshops, and community events through a holistic approach that recognizes the interconnectedness of physical, mental, and emotional well-being in a culturally relevant way.

HealHaus

Since opening its doors in 2018, HealHaus has become a pillar in the Brooklyn wellness community. Founded by Darian Hall and Elisa Shankle, the inclusive wellness platform offers a unique roster of experiences—from yoga and meditation to tarot and sound healing—both IRL and online. Their innovative HealHaus @ Home membership grants unlimited access to live yoga, meditation, and other wellness sessions, fostering a sense of community that transcends physical location. Ultimately, HealHaus aspires to be more than just a wellness platform; it strives to build a global movement, one that dismantles the stigma surrounding self-care and empowers individuals to embrace healing as a lifelong journey.

Sad Girls Club

Born from founder Elyse Fox’s powerful documentary on her own struggles with depression, Sad Girls Club confronts mental health head-on. This Black-owned haven fosters open conversations about emotional well-being for women of color through a vibrant online presence and real-world events, uniting young women navigating mental health challenges. Since its founding, they’ve built a powerful community, offering safe spaces, vital resources, and even free therapy sessions (over 250 hours provided to date). With a reach exceeding 200,000 people worldwide, Sad Girls Club is making a significant impact.

La Vida Divine Healing Institute

Nestled in the heart of the Amazon basin near Macas, Ecuador, La Vida Divine Healing Institute offers a transformative experience for BIPOC and queer folx. Founded by Jhoselyn Catalina Riffo and Courtney Gaddy, La Vida Divine is the world’s only BIPOC and queer women-owned retreat space, and draws on their extensive background in plant medicine and connection with the natural world. La Vida Divine is committed to creating a safe and inclusive space where underserved communities can access the profound healing potential of plant medicine. They believe in fostering a deep connection with nature for a renewed sense of physical, mental, and spiritual well-being.

Steph R. Long is a Chopra-certified Ayurvedic health instructor, meditation instructor, and well-being coach. She’s also the founder of holistic wellness and coaching company SRL Well-Being and the former Deputy Director of Enterprise for Refinery29 Unbothered, where she oversaw health, wellness, and spirituality content. As a queer Black wellness practitioner who strives toward inclusivity, Steph centers BIPOC and QTBIPOC, who are often underserved by the wellness industry. Her commitment is to help everyone rediscover their inner wisdom, empowering each of her clients to cultivate self-awareness and lead vibrant, purposeful lives.

