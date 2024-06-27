Faith Walk: With Canton Jones

Get up mornings with Erica Campbell’s Canton Jones. That was my song, preacher man, listen to Faith Walk. Today is coming from Philippians 413. “I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me” and a lot of times people say well, Jesus healed the sick, but that’s Jesus.

You know, he raised the dead, but that’s Jesus, you know, and all the wonderful things that Jesus did. But you know, I can’t do that. That’s that’s Jesus. But according to St John, 14:12 says, “Verily, Verily, I say unto you,” I’m reading from the King James. I like to read from King James. “I say unto you, he that believeth in me, the works that I do, shall he do also, and greater works than these shall he do, because I go unto my father, and whatsoever she ye shall ask in my name. I will do it.”

So that the father will be glorified in the son. I believe that son is us, that God will be glorified because of the things that we’re doing, and Jesus is believing that you’re going to do greater things that he than he did that he did. And so I feel like this morning we have to kind of get our confidence up to do greater things.

Sometimes we tap out. You know, we believe God for a job. We get that job. We believe God for a great situation in our finances. You know, we get that, you know, we believe God for healing. We get that. But God, that Jesus is saying greater things then I did. Will you do if you just believe. Alright. Have the confidence in yourself to do greater things. And so I’m not just talking to you guys. I’m talking to myself. I believe in greater. I believe that I am a distribution center that I don’t have resources just for myself. But I am I believe God that I’m going to feel.

Well, I have to be straight in order to be a distribution center, you know? And you have to be healed in order to pray for somebody else’s healing. Jesus is saying greater things that I did. The things that you see that I did. You’re gonna do greater than that.

