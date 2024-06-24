Listen Live
How To Keep the Romance Alive | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 06.24.24
Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “How To Keep the Romance Alive”

This is the time of year when many people getting married. So I want to get some tips for my marriage book, Make Love, make money, make it last. That I work with my bride. Dee.  Today’s tip to help you win in your marriage and always date your mate. When we got married, we asked couples that have been married 40,50 and 60 years. What were the secrets for making marriage work. And they all said keep the romance alive! Have a weekly date night, hold hands and never go to sleep before fixing your differences. Or as the Bible says, don’t let the sun go down on your wrath. Have a date night every week and always hold hands because when you hold hands, you’re not just holding hands, you’re also holding hearts.  

So celebrate your mate and tell them you love them, not just on Valentine’s Day, but each and every day keeps the romance alive and fire like burning and your marriage will fire.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

