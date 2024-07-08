Listen Live
Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition ‘Classic Clog’ And ‘Cozzzy Sandal’ Collection

This new shoe collection falls right into this self-care, promoting comfort and style simultaneously.

Published on July 8, 2024

Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition 'Classic Clog' And 'Cozzzy Sandal' Collection

Source: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, the prominent personal care and fragrance powerhouse, has entered the Crocs chat with a limited-edition collection that features the “Classic Clog” and the “Cozzzy Sandal.” The brand focuses on soothing scents and beauty products that promote serenity, easement, and bliss, and this new shoe collection falls right into their self-care sphere, promoting comfort and style simultaneously.

Today’s style aesthetic is all about minimalism mixed with jazziness. Fashionistas are still working the fly heels and flashy sneakers, but they also mix in slides and other modest shoes that encourage ease. The Bath & Body Works X Crocs Collection includes two different Crocs styles, a clog, and a sandal, that feature the brand’s iconic blue and white gingham pattern. Jibbitz™ charms—four scented and four metallic—inspired by the brand’s Gingham fragrance line elevate the shoes, making them stand out.

Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition 'Classic Clog' And 'Cozzzy Sandal' Collection

Source: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

The Bath & Body Works X Crocs Collection

The Bath & Body Works x Crocs Classic Clogs, a must-have for any fashion enthusiast, is exclusively available for My Bath & Body Works Rewards members. Starting Monday, July 8, these stylish clogs can be yours, but only while supplies last. If you still need to become a member, don’t worry! You can sign up at bathandbodyworks.com/loyalty-rewards and join the excitement.

The Bath & Body Works x Crocs Cozzzy Sandals, a perfect blend of comfort and style, are available exclusively online at crocs.com. Today, you can get your hands on these trendy sandals, but act fast as they’re only available while supplies last. They come in a wide range of sizes, from Men’s 3/Women’s 5 to Men’s 12/Women’s 10, and retail for $70 with free shipping.

Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition 'Classic Clog' And 'Cozzzy Sandal' Collection

Source: Courtesy of Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works is all about expanding its brand to include more than just delicious-smelling candles and lotions nowadays. The popular retailer has entered the wellness industry with hair care products, laundry care, and now shoes. We can’t wait to see what the brand comes up with next!

Bath & Body Works Partners With Crocs For A Limited-Edition 'Classic Clog' And 'Cozzzy Sandal' Collection  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

