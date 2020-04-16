Ruth E. Carter’s Downloadable Coloring Art Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now

Listen: Ruth E. Carter is a force.

The Oscar-winning costume designer has used the power of fashion and her imagination to help create the colorful and stylish worlds of some of our favorite films including Black Panther (her first Oscar win), Dolemite Is My Name, and Spike Lee’s classics Do The Right Thing and Malcolm X. Not to mention, she made herstory by releasing her first collection with H&M giving us “the blackity black moment” with her late 80s, early 90s vibes ” personified.”

Now, she’s giving us some serious #BlackGirlMagic in these dark times with her new FREE downloadable #ColoringWithRuth project.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

“For my birthday I’m sending out a special surprise to all the young costume designers out there. I am working with @academymuseum and we’ve launched a series called #ColoringWithRuth While you’re at home, you can download a costume design from my portfolio each week and ask me questions,” the 60-year-old wrote on Instagram on April 10, introducing her new project with the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“Let’s talk color, concept, culture, or just go wild!! I want to see all the incredible ideas you come up with!! Ok? Are you game? Let’s go!! Follow @academymuseum to download the new sketch each week! #strongertogether #andthatsthetruthruth”

WE ARE GAME RUTH!

Sistas, get your printers ready because this isn’t just for emerging costume designers, this can also be for all of us, especially our little girls who will definitely feel affirmed, seen and empowered by Carter’s drawings that are made in our own melanated image.

The first two downloadable images available include the “African Princess” and “Yorubaland.”

“This is very much an African American princess. She takes her fashion very seriously. She is wildly eccentric and loves to wear beads and fabrics that represent her tribal ancestry,” Carter wrote about the first drawing on the Academy’s website.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Adding that for Yorubaland, she is “combining the aesthetics from around the African continent from north to south. Celebration is a form of the creative spirit. Imagined with pattern and color that indicted the origin.”

Since she announced her new project, folks have channeled their inner artists.

“HAVE YOU SEEN #ColoringWithRuth LOOK AT THE FUN WE ARE HAVING!

Download a new sketch from my portfolio every week! Look for my comments! Sign with your IG name!,” Carter wrote.

So ladies what are you waiting for? Get in formation, grab your colored pencils, markers crayons, whatever, and get into all this Black beauty. Just don’t forget to share the finished project with Carter and tag her on IG.

Enjoy!

Learn more about #ColoringWithRuth and download the images at academymusuem.org.

Lupita Nyong'o's Book 'Sulwe' Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve 20 photos Launch gallery Lupita Nyong'o's Book 'Sulwe' Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve 1. 1 of 20 2. 2 of 20 3. 3 of 20 4. 4 of 20 5. 5 of 20 6. 6 of 20 7. 7 of 20 8. 8 of 20 9. 9 of 20 10. 10 of 20 11. 11 of 20 12. 12 of 20 13. 13 of 20 14. 14 of 20 15. 15 of 20 16. 16 of 20 17. 17 of 20 18. 18 of 20 Skip ad Continue reading Lupita Nyong’o’s Book ‘Sulwe’ Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve Lupita Nyong'o's Book 'Sulwe' Is The Love Letter Our Black Girls Deserve [caption id="attachment_3062566" align="alignleft" width="943"] Source: Raymond Hall / Getty[/caption] If you're looking for a new book your daughter, it must be Lupita Nyongo's Sulwe. The stunning 48-page picture book, beautifully written by the Oscar winner and illustrated by Vashti Harrison, centers on the beautiful Sulwe, a young African girl who embarks on a special journey to find her own beauty. See, little Sulwe is dark-skinned and is sadly struggling to see the amazingness that lives inside her. "Sulwe has skin the color of midnight," the book summary reads. "She is darker than everyone in her family. She is darker than anyone in her school. Sulwe just wants to be beautiful and bright, like her mother and sister. Then a magical journey in the night sky opens her eyes and changes everything." https://www.instagram.com/p/B4KzqehFkD7/ For Lupita, this is a story that hits close to home. “I definitely grew up feeling uncomfortable with my skin color because I felt like the world around me awarded lighter skin,” she recently told BBC News host Emily Maitlis. Adding that said her lighter-skinned younger sister was called “beautiful” and “pretty,’ adding “Self-consciously that translates into: ‘I’m not worthy.'” But thankfully she turned those experiences into an affirming lesson of self-love and self-discovery. And like Hair Love, Sulwe makes sure that our girls, especially our super melanated ones, see themselves as worthy and beautiful. That, and they can be the heroes in the story, which we know isn't as conveyed in pop culture as much as it should be. Most importantly, Sulwe is the type of story that our girls truly deserve, and one that parents should read as well. Sometimes as adults, we can downplay our children's feelings about colorism and what they experience because of our own baggage with the issue. Colorism is real and it impacts our girls (and boys) in more ways than we care to admit. But Sulwe is here to help us heal, celebrate who we are and build our girls us! Even better? it's having an impact on its readers. Since it debuted on October 17, celebs such as Oprah and Ava DuVernay have taken to social media to sing the book's praises, along with little Black girls from around the world posting pics of themselves enjoying Sulwe. This is what the power of representation looks like. Get your copy of Sulwe here.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Ruth E. Carter’s Downloadable Coloring Art Is The #BlackGirlMagic We Need Right Now was originally published on hellobeautiful.com